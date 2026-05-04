Tamil Nadu is witnessing one of its most unexpected election moments in decades. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has made a stunning debut through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Early counting trends show the party leading in more than 100 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

The halfway mark needed to form a government is 118. TVK is moving close to that number, putting it in a strong position to emerge as the single-largest party. This has shaken the long-standing dominance of the two major Dravidian parties, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by M. K. Stalin and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

While the political story is dramatic, another question is grabbing attention across the state: Where is Vijay, why hasn't he spoken anything yet?