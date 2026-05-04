Vijay has stayed away from Hindi cinema, with only a brief cameo in Rowdy Rathore. Despite this, his films are popular in Hindi through dubbing and remakes. TVK has performed strongly in Tamil Nadu, bringing him national attention. His journey shows how regional stardom and strong local connection can lead to cinematic success, political rise.

Vijay is one of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema. With a huge fan following and many hit films, he is often seen as a 'mega star' in Tamil Nadu. But one thing stands out in his career, he has almost no presence in Hindi cinema. At a time when many South Indian actors are working in Bollywood or becoming pan-India stars, Thalapathy Vijay has largely stayed away.

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A rare appearance in Hindi cinema

Vijay’s only known appearance in a Hindi film was a short cameo in the 2012 movie Rowdy Rathore. He appeared briefly in the song 'Chinta Ta Chita Chita' alongside Akshay Kumar and Prabhu Deva. His role lasted less than a minute, and he was introduced as a 'superstar' in the song.

Apart from this, Vijay has not acted in any full Hindi film.

Hindi audiences still know his films

Even though he has not worked in Bollywood, many of Vijay’s Tamil films are popular among Hindi-speaking audiences. Movies like Master, Mersal, Leo and Bigil have been dubbed in Hindi. They are widely watched on television and streaming platforms with subtitles.

This has helped Vijay build a strong fan base outside Tamil Nadu without working directly in Hindi films.

His stories reached Bollywood in another way

Several of Vijay’s hit films have been remade in Hindi.

For example, Varun Dhawan’s film Baby John is based on Vijay’s Theri. Similarly, Akshay Kumar’s Holiday was adapted from Vijay’s Thuppakki.

This shows that while Vijay stayed away from Bollywood, his stories still made their way into Hindi cinema.

Inspired by Bollywood, but stayed local

Vijay has also taken inspiration from Hindi films.

He acted in Nanban, the Tamil remake of 3 Idiots, where he played the role originally done by Aamir Khan. However, instead of moving to Bollywood, he chose to stay focused on Tamil cinema (Kollywood), where he already had a strong position.

Different from other South stars

Many South Indian actors have tried to expand into Hindi cinema. Stars like Vijay Sethupathi, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, as well as legends like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, have either worked in Hindi films or built a national image.

Vijay, however, seemed comfortable being a superstar in Tamil cinema alone. His focus remained on connecting deeply with his local audience.

From cinema to politics

Now, Vijay’s journey has taken a major turn. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has made a strong debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to recent trends, TVK has won several seats and is leading in many others in the 234-member Assembly. The party is close to the majority mark of 118 and may need support from smaller parties.

This performance has brought Vijay into national attention, not as an actor, but as a political leader.

Support from film industry

Many film personalities have congratulated Vijay on his political success. Director A. R. Murugadoss praised him for moving from cinema to public life. Actor Vishal called his debut “phenomenal” and compared it to a major political wave.

Actor Raghava Lawrence also shared his wishes, calling Vijay’s achievement historic.

Following a familiar path

With this success, Vijay joins a group of actor-politicians like N. T. Rama Rao, M. G. Ramachandran, and J. Jayalalithaa.

Like them, he has turned film popularity into political support.

What his journey shows

Vijay’s career shows that success does not always require going national. By focusing on Tamil cinema, he built a strong and loyal fan base. Now, that support seems to be helping him in politics.

His story is different from many others and that is what makes it stand

(With inputs from agencies)