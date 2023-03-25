PM Narendra Modi in Karnataka amid election season (PHOTOS)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday -- his seventh this year -- during which he took part in various official events and addressed a mega public meet organised by the BJP.

    Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru,Saturday, March. 25, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai during the inauguration of Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Science & Research, in Chikkaballapur, Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research' at Chikkaballapur.  

    The Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) has been established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur.

    Situated in a rural area and established with a vision of de-commercialising medical education and healthcare, SMSIMSR will provide medical education and quality medical care - completely free of cost - to all. The institute will start functioning in the academic year 2023.

    Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes metro ride, in Bengaluru, Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

    The PM later inaugurated the 13.71 km Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line stretch of Bangalore Metro. He also undertook a ride in the train. 

    Image Credit: PMO India

    Built at a cost of around Rs 4250 crores is expected to enhance ease of mobility and reduce traffic congestion in the city

    Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Science & Research, in Chikkaballapur, Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

    He then proceeded to the district headquarters town of Davangere and addressed a public meeting to mark the culmination of BJP's 'Vijay Sankapla Yatre'. BJP sources said that this was the first party meeting which the PM Modi attended since the poll preparations began in Karnataka.  The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule for Assembly elections, due by May, in the next few days.

