PHOTOS: Closer look at Ram Mandir work progress in Ayodhya

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has shared images showcasing the ongoing construction progress of the first floor of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Four images were shared on 'X', revealing the construction work currently underway. The first floor of the temple is expected to feature the Ram Darbar, with each pillar adorned with 25-30 carved figures. Regular updates on the construction's progress, including images and videos, are being shared by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

Preparations for the grand inauguration ceremony, scheduled for January 22, 2024, are in full swing in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony and participate in rituals within the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The foundation stone for the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

In another development, over 3,000 candidates applied for priest positions at the Ram Temple after the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust advertised vacancies. Following merit-based selection, 200 candidates are undergoing interviews at Karsevak Puram, the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) headquarters in Ayodhya. A three-member panel is conducting the interviews, and 20 candidates will be selected for priest roles after six months of residential training.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced plans to invite over 10 crore families globally to participate in the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22. Alok Kumar, VHP central working president, shared details about the "pious akshat kalash" sanctified in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 5, which has been sent across the country.

Additionally, Ayodhya is set to witness the inauguration of Shri Ram International Airport and a model railway station, resembling the temple's architecture, later this month. Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate these projects on December 30. The airport, developed at a cost of approximately Rs 350 crore by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has received an aerodrome license for public use in all weather conditions, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Ayodhya is undergoing development as a cultural and religious capital, with significant infrastructure enhancements aligned with the Ram Temple project.