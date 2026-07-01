Mumbai Rains Update: Red Alert Issued for Palghar, Thane and Raigad; Check LATEST Forecast
Mumbai Rains Update: Heavy rain continues to lash Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, disrupting transport, flooding roads and uprooting trees. The IMD has warned that intense rainfall is likely to continue across the region until July 7
Heavy Rain Brings Mumbai and MMR to a Standstill
Mumbai and surrounding districts witnessed relentless rainfall for the third straight day on Wednesday, with several areas recording more than 100 mm of rain within a few hours. The continuous showers flooded roads, slowed traffic and affected normal life across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Eastern suburbs such as Vikhroli, Powai, Bhandup and Mulund were among the worst-hit areas, while Santacruz and Andheri also recorded significant rainfall. Navi Mumbai and Thane experienced equally intense showers, with Belapur, Bhiwandi and Koparkhairne reporting exceptionally high rainfall totals.
The heavy rain coincided with high tide conditions, making waterlogging worse in low-lying areas and causing severe traffic congestion throughout the day.
IMD Forecast Signals More Rain Ahead
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wet spell is far from over. The weather department has issued a red alert for Palghar on Thursday, while Thane and Raigad are expected to remain under a red alert between July 3 and July 4. Mumbai city continues under an orange alert until July 5 due to the possibility of heavy rainfall.
Meteorologists say multiple active monsoon systems are driving the persistent rain. An upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a low-pressure area, bringing additional moisture into the region.
Along with this system, an active offshore trough and another upper-air trough are expected to strengthen rainfall activity, keeping conditions favourable for widespread heavy showers until at least July 7.
Flooded Roads, Tree Falls and Transport Disruptions
The continuous downpour led to widespread waterlogging across Mumbai, particularly at Andheri subway, Khar subway, SV Road, Kurla East, Ghatkopar, Powai and several parts of the eastern suburbs. Major roads including the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, JVLR and New Link Road witnessed slow-moving traffic for several hours.
Civic authorities also reported multiple rain-related incidents during the day. Around 45 tree fall incidents were recorded across Mumbai, with western suburbs reporting the highest number. Three cases of partial house collapses were also reported, while Navi Mumbai recorded several tree fall incidents.
Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, especially in flood-prone areas, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next few days.
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