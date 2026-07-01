Mumbai and surrounding districts witnessed relentless rainfall for the third straight day on Wednesday, with several areas recording more than 100 mm of rain within a few hours. The continuous showers flooded roads, slowed traffic and affected normal life across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Eastern suburbs such as Vikhroli, Powai, Bhandup and Mulund were among the worst-hit areas, while Santacruz and Andheri also recorded significant rainfall. Navi Mumbai and Thane experienced equally intense showers, with Belapur, Bhiwandi and Koparkhairne reporting exceptionally high rainfall totals.

The heavy rain coincided with high tide conditions, making waterlogging worse in low-lying areas and causing severe traffic congestion throughout the day.