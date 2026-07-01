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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert Till July 4 as Heavy Showers Lash City
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai continues to witness relentless rainfall after overnight showers drenched the city. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert until July 4, warning of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds
IMD Issues Orange Alert as Mumbai Faces Intense Monsoon Spell
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded Mumbai's weather warning to an Orange Alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the city until July 4. After continuous showers since Tuesday night, authorities have cautioned residents to remain alert as thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also expected during the next four days.
Orange Alert Issued Amid Active Monsoon Conditions
The IMD stated that an upper-air cyclonic circulation near the Gujarat coast, an active shear zone over the Konkan region and strong westerly winds have significantly strengthened the monsoon system. These weather conditions are likely to trigger widespread rainfall across Mumbai and the Konkan coast over the next several days.
The weather department has warned that isolated areas may experience very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The alert was upgraded from Yellow to Orange on Tuesday evening after rainfall intensified across the city.
Heavy Rain Disrupts Daily Life Across Mumbai
Persistent rain caused waterlogging in several low-lying parts of Mumbai, affecting both road and rail transport. Kurla witnessed flooding in low-lying pockets, while the Andheri Subway had to be closed for traffic due to water accumulation.
Mumbai's suburban railway network was also impacted, with Central, Western and Harbour line local trains running around 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule. Traffic movement slowed considerably in areas including Malad, Goregaon and Mulund as roads remained waterlogged during peak hours.
Rainfall Figures Highlight Uneven Distribution Across the City
Rainfall was not evenly distributed across Mumbai on Tuesday. According to the IMD, the Santacruz Observatory recorded 27.8 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the Colaba Observatory received 31.8 mm.
Between 8 am and 11 pm, the western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 88 mm. The eastern suburbs received around 79 mm, while the Island City region recorded approximately 68 mm, reflecting varying rainfall intensity across different parts of Mumbai.
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