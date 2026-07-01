The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded Mumbai's weather warning to an Orange Alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the city until July 4. After continuous showers since Tuesday night, authorities have cautioned residents to remain alert as thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also expected during the next four days.

Orange Alert Issued Amid Active Monsoon Conditions

The IMD stated that an upper-air cyclonic circulation near the Gujarat coast, an active shear zone over the Konkan region and strong westerly winds have significantly strengthened the monsoon system. These weather conditions are likely to trigger widespread rainfall across Mumbai and the Konkan coast over the next several days.

The weather department has warned that isolated areas may experience very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The alert was upgraded from Yellow to Orange on Tuesday evening after rainfall intensified across the city.