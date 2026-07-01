Mumbai Rains: Cloudburst-like downpour floods city, 300mm rain; Check Forecast
Mumbai Rains: Record rainfall in Mumbai since Wednesday morning. Seeing the intensity of the rain, many local residents and netizens are comparing it to a 'cloudburst'. However, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has not yet declared a ‘cloudburst’
Mumbai Submerged: Intense Downpour Leads to Widespread Flooding
Visuals show Mumbai's streets turned into rivers after a cloudburst-like event. The city is grappling with severe waterlogging, disrupting daily life for millions.
Andheri Underwater: Heavy Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging in Suburbs
Cloudburst-Like Conditions in Dadar Bring the City to a Standstill
IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai Amidst Fears of 300mm Rainfall
Traffic Chaos and Train Disruptions as Mumbai Battles Record Rain
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