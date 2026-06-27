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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 15 Districts; Heavy Rain Likely in Mumbai, Pune
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 15 districts across Maharashtra, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Farmers have also welcomed recent showers, which have revived Kharif sowing
IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, while Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Solapur are also under a yellow alert.
Marathwada has been included in the warning as well. In Vidarbha, districts such as Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha, and Yavatmal are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds. Meanwhile, parts of Nashik and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra are also expected to receive intense rainfall.
Konkan Farmers Begin Paddy Transplantation Despite Uneven Rainfall
Although rainfall has weakened again after a brief spell in Sindhudurg, farmers in the Konkan region have started paddy transplantation to avoid delays in cultivation.
Rice seedlings are ideally transplanted within 21 days, and postponing the process could reduce crop yields. As rainfall remains below expectations, many farmers are using river water for irrigation to continue transplantation and keep the agricultural season on schedule.
Recent Showers Accelerate Kharif Sowing in Latur
In Udgir taluka of Latur district, satisfactory rainfall over the past few days has encouraged farmers to speed up Kharif sowing activities.
Fields now have adequate moisture for sowing soybean, pigeon pea, green gram, black gram, pearl millet, and other crops. Earlier delays caused by the late arrival of rain have eased, raising hopes for a productive agricultural season. The Agriculture Department has advised farmers to use recommended seeds and fertilizers while monitoring weather conditions and ensuring proper crop care after sowing.
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