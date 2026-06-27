The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, while Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Solapur are also under a yellow alert.

Marathwada has been included in the warning as well. In Vidarbha, districts such as Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha, and Yavatmal are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds. Meanwhile, parts of Nashik and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra are also expected to receive intense rainfall.