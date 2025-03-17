Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 17: Cloudy skies in THESE cities; hot and humid days likely soon
Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 17: Expect warm to hot conditions in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, and Nashik. Stay safe from the heat!
Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 17: Maharashtra will experience warm to hot weather on Monday. While some areas will have partly cloudy skies, others will remain mostly sunny. Residents are advised to avoid heading outdoors during peak heat hours.
Mumbai
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 35°C
Wind: North-Northwest at 14 km/h
Expect cloudy skies throughout the day, providing some relief from the heat.
Pune
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 16°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
A hot day with occasional cloud cover. Temperatures will remain high, so precautions against heat are advised.
Nagpur
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Nagpur will be the hottest among major cities, with mostly sunny skies and extreme heat. Stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours.
Thane
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
A mix of sun and clouds, but overall warm conditions will prevail throughout the day.
Nashik
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 13°C
Real Feel Temperature: 33°C
A slightly cooler start to the day, but warm conditions will persist. Cloud cover may reduce the intensity of direct sunlight.