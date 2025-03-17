Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 17: Cloudy skies in THESE cities; hot and humid days likely soon

Read Full Gallery

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 17: Maharashtra will experience warm to hot weather on Monday. While some areas will have partly cloudy skies, others will remain mostly sunny. Residents are advised to avoid heading outdoors during peak heat hours.

Mumbai

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 35°C

Wind: North-Northwest at 14 km/h

Expect cloudy skies throughout the day, providing some relief from the heat.