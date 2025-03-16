Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 16: Morning to stay pleasant, but no major relief from summer heat

Read Full Gallery

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 16: Major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane and Nashik will experience warm weather with temperatures ranging from 35°C to 39°C. Residents are advised to take precautions.

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 16: After some intense heat days, major cities in Maharashtra will see just a slight dip in temperatures. Mumbai will witness a high of 35°C and a low of 23°C. While mornings and evenings will remain relatively cooler, the afternoon heat can be unbearable. Residents are advised to take precautions against sun exposure. Mumbai

Max Temperature: 35°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

In Mumbai, the temperatures will reach a high of 35°C and a low of 23°C. The wind at 8 mph may provide slight relief.

Pune

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 18°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

Pune will experience very warm weather with clear sunshine. The maximum temperature will rise to 37°C, while the minimum will drop to 18°C. The real feel is expected to be around 38°C, with light NNW winds at 6 mph.

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39.5°C

Nagpur will be the hottest among major cities. The temperature will peak at 39°C. The SSE winds at 7 mph may bring slight relief.

Thane

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

Similar to other cities, very warm conditions will dominate in Thane. The temperature will reach 37°C, with a low of 22°C. The winds at 8 mph may provide some breeze.

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 15°C

Real Feel Temperature: 35.5°C

Nashik will witness temperature a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 15°C. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

