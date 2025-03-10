SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns

Read Full Article

During summer, it's crucial to regularly check and maintain your bike's engine oil, tires, battery, and brakes. This improves your bike's performance and ensures a safe ride.

Summer has officially started. In this kind of situation, you need to pay more attention to your bike. One of the most important things to check before summer arrives is the engine oil. During summer, the motorcycle engine heats up more than in winter. If the engine oil level is low or the oil has lost its effectiveness, it can lead to overheating and engine damage.

Bike Maintenance Tips

Regularly checking and changing the engine oil when needed ensures that your bike runs efficiently and doesn't unexpectedly stop during your ride. Another important factor is tire maintenance. Just as the engine is essential for a bike's performance, tires play a key role in ensuring a safe and smooth ride.

Summer Season

In summer, the heat increases the chances of tires bursting, especially if they are already worn out. Inspect the tires thoroughly before the temperature rises. If you find any cracks, wear, or damage, replacing them is the best way to prevent accidents. Your bike's battery also needs special attention during the summer months.

Bike Battery

Dirt and rust on the battery terminals can disrupt its function, causing difficulties in starting the bike. A weak or damaged battery can suddenly stop the bike while riding. Cleaning the terminals and checking the overall condition of the battery can help avoid such issues. Finally, ensure that your brakes are in good condition.

Bike Braking

With increased road temperatures, brakes experience more pressure, causing them to wear out faster. Delayed braking is dangerous, especially on busy roads. Inspect your brakes before the summer heat peaks and replace them if necessary to avoid hazards. Properly maintaining these essential components not only improves your bike's performance but also ensures a safe ride during the harsh summer months.

