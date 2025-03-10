SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns

During summer, it's crucial to regularly check and maintain your bike's engine oil, tires, battery, and brakes. This improves your bike's performance and ensures a safe ride.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 10:21 AM IST

Summer has officially started. In this kind of situation, you need to pay more attention to your bike. One of the most important things to check before summer arrives is the engine oil. During summer, the motorcycle engine heats up more than in winter. If the engine oil level is low or the oil has lost its effectiveness, it can lead to overheating and engine damage.

budget 2025
article_image2

Bike Maintenance Tips

Regularly checking and changing the engine oil when needed ensures that your bike runs efficiently and doesn't unexpectedly stop during your ride. Another important factor is tire maintenance. Just as the engine is essential for a bike's performance, tires play a key role in ensuring a safe and smooth ride.


article_image3

Summer Season

In summer, the heat increases the chances of tires bursting, especially if they are already worn out. Inspect the tires thoroughly before the temperature rises. If you find any cracks, wear, or damage, replacing them is the best way to prevent accidents. Your bike's battery also needs special attention during the summer months.

article_image4

Bike Battery

Dirt and rust on the battery terminals can disrupt its function, causing difficulties in starting the bike. A weak or damaged battery can suddenly stop the bike while riding. Cleaning the terminals and checking the overall condition of the battery can help avoid such issues. Finally, ensure that your brakes are in good condition.

article_image5

Bike Braking

With increased road temperatures, brakes experience more pressure, causing them to wear out faster. Delayed braking is dangerous, especially on busy roads. Inspect your brakes before the summer heat peaks and replace them if necessary to avoid hazards. Properly maintaining these essential components not only improves your bike's performance but also ensures a safe ride during the harsh summer months.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: 5 reasons why it became the highest seller in February 2025 gcw

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: 5 reasons why it became the highest seller in February 2025

Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details gcw

Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details

Fronx beats Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 selling SUVs in February 2025 and their sales figure gcw

Fronx beats Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 selling SUVs in February 2025

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 check full list here gcw

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 | Check FULL list here

Recent Stories

Air India flight returns after 10 hours in air due to toilet malfunction, passengers face major inconvenience dmn

Air India's Chicago-Delhi flight turns back after 10 hours in air due to toilet malfunction

PHOTOS IIFA 2025: Nora Fatehi serves styling goals at Day 2 of award ceremony ATG

(PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Nora Fatehi serves styling goals at Day 2 of award ceremony

Shraddha Kapoor's effortless beauty: See her gorgeous no-makeup photos NTI

Shraddha Kapoor's effortless beauty: See her gorgeous no-makeup photos

Kerala: Funding freeze cripples dialysis services, patients across state in crisis anr

Kerala: Funding freeze cripples dialysis services, patients across state in crisis

India lifts 3rd Champions Trophy title: KL Rahul reveals mantra behind his success in tournament; read to know snt

India lifts 3rd Champions Trophy title: KL Rahul reveals mantra behind his success in tournament; read to know

Recent Videos

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Video Icon
Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Video Icon
Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Video Icon
Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Video Icon