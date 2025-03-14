Lemon to Sugarcane juice: 5 Refreshing drinks for summer for hydration

Summer Drinks: Summer season has started. This season bothers us a lot. Especially due to the scorching sun, a lot of sweat comes out of the body. This reduces the water percentage in the body. That's why it is good to drink these 5 drinks in summer to keep the body cool.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

It is very important to keep the body hydrated in summer. Otherwise, not only dehydration problems but also problems like fatigue and heat stroke will come.

article_image2

Lemon juice:

Lemon juice is good to overcome the problem of dizziness in summer. It gives the body the necessary energy.


article_image3

Papaya juice:

Papaya juice is one of the drinks that keeps the body cool in summer. It gives the body the necessary energy.

article_image4

Tulsi Juice:

Another drink to drink to protect your body from the summer heat is Tulsi juice. Drinking it daily reduces body heat.

article_image5

Sugarcane juice:

Sugarcane juice is the first thing everyone remembers when summer comes. This drink keeps our body comfortable.

article_image6

Fruit juices:

Eating fruits that ripen in respective seasons is very good for health. So, if you make juice of all kinds of fruits that ripen in summer and drink it, you will be healthy.

