The devastating fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow has left the entire country in shock. As the scale of the tragedy became clear, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak broke down in tears while addressing the media, reflecting the deep emotional impact of the incident that claimed the lives of 15 students.

Official confirmation on 15 deaths in the Lucknow fire tragedy. https://t.co/EezUv8fECTpic.twitter.com/5F4L80AGwK — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 22, 2026

लखनऊ की घटना अत्यंत दुःखद और हृदय विदारक है। लखनऊ अग्निकांड पर मीडिया को जानकारी देते समय उपमुख्यमंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक जी की आंखें नम हो गईं।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें, घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ दें तथा शोक संतप्त परिवारों को इस अपार दुःख… pic.twitter.com/9W8hjjPehE — Reetesh Maheshwari (@Reetesh777) June 22, 2026

The heartbreaking moment came as Pathak spoke about the young lives lost and the government's efforts to rescue those trapped inside the building. His emotional response has since been widely shared on social media, where many people expressed sympathy for the grieving families.

The Story Behind Andy Burnham's 'King of the North' Nickname