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Watch: UP Deputy CM Breaks Down on Camera After Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire Kills 15 Students
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak broke down while addressing media after Lucknow coaching centre fire claimed 14 students' lives. He confirmed that 4 injured students were undergoing treatment and announced a high-level probe into the tragedy.
UP Deputy CM Overcome With Emotion After Lucknow Fire Tragedy
The devastating fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow has left the entire country in shock. As the scale of the tragedy became clear, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak broke down in tears while addressing the media, reflecting the deep emotional impact of the incident that claimed the lives of 15 students.
Official confirmation on 15 deaths in the Lucknow fire tragedy. https://t.co/EezUv8fECTpic.twitter.com/5F4L80AGwK
— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 22, 2026
लखनऊ की घटना अत्यंत दुःखद और हृदय विदारक है। लखनऊ अग्निकांड पर मीडिया को जानकारी देते समय उपमुख्यमंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक जी की आंखें नम हो गईं।
ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें, घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ दें तथा शोक संतप्त परिवारों को इस अपार दुःख… pic.twitter.com/9W8hjjPehE
— Reetesh Maheshwari (@Reetesh777) June 22, 2026
The heartbreaking moment came as Pathak spoke about the young lives lost and the government's efforts to rescue those trapped inside the building. His emotional response has since been widely shared on social media, where many people expressed sympathy for the grieving families.
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What Happened at the Coaching Centre?
The fire reportedly broke out in a building housing a library, a computer training institute and a coaching centre. Thick smoke quickly spread through the building, creating panic among students and staff.
Disturbing and scary visuals from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh where people were seen jumping from the first floor of a shop caught in a massive fire. pic.twitter.com/ofT6vlKOQW
— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 22, 2026
Eyewitnesses said several people rushed towards exits while some became trapped inside. One witness, Aman, said a person jumped from the building in an attempt to escape the flames and suffered serious injuries. He added that local residents managed to rescue five to six people before emergency teams took control of the situation.
Rescue Operation Carried Out Room by Room
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said rescue teams worked under extremely difficult conditions because of heavy smoke inside the building.
According to him, firefighters entered the building by breaking through the wall of a neighbouring house to reach the upper floors. Exhaust fans were installed to remove smoke while teams searched every room and washroom to make sure no one remained trapped.
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Pathak said rescue workers had received information that a few students might have locked themselves inside a washroom to escape the smoke. However, after an intensive search, officials confirmed that no one was left inside the building.
Deputy CM Breaks Down While Addressing Media
While speaking to reporters, Brajesh Pathak became visibly emotional as he confirmed the loss of 14 students. Unable to control his emotions, he broke down in tears while expressing condolences to the bereaved families.
लखनऊ अग्निकांड पर प्रेस को ब्रीफ करते वक्त डिप्टी CM ब्रजेश पाठक रो पड़े !!@ashharasrarhttps://t.co/vr6p91xt3xpic.twitter.com/aCHnaumxw7
— Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) June 22, 2026
He said four injured students had been admitted to King George's Medical University Trauma Centre, where they were receiving treatment. He assured families that providing the best possible medical care remained the government's top priority.
#UP- लखनऊ अग्निकांड में सरकार के बड़े अफसर मौके पर पहुंच चुके है. इससे पहले डिप्टी सीएम ब्रजेश पाठक मौके पर पहुंचे थे. घायलों को ट्रामा सेंटर लाया जा रहा है. कई शवों को पोस्टमार्टम हाउस भेजा गया है. चारों ओर हाहाकार जैसे हालात है. #lucknow#lucknowfire#yogi#bjphttps://t.co/ITddsfFmNHpic.twitter.com/oPS71a1QMr
— Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) June 22, 2026
Toll rises to 15 in the massive fire tragedy which struck a commercial building running a coaching centre in Aliganj area of Lucknow today afternoon. Five persons were left injured @NewIndianXpress@TheMornStandard@santwana99pic.twitter.com/NQtYL0pr3A
— Namita_TNIE (@Namita_TNIE) June 22, 2026
Pathak also announced that a high-level inquiry had been ordered to determine how the fire started and whether any lapses contributed to the tragedy.
Government Promises Strict Action
The Deputy Chief Minister said those found responsible for the incident would face strict action without any leniency once the investigation is completed.
लखनऊ अग्निकांड: 14 शव मिलने की सूचना
राजधानी लखनऊ के अलीगंज स्थित पुरनिया इलाके में दुकान में लगी भीषण आग ने दर्दनाक हादसे का रूप ले लिया। दुकान के ऊपर संचालित कोचिंग में कई छात्र-छात्राएं फंस गए, जिनमें से कई ने जान बचाने के लिए छत और छज्जों से छलांग लगाई।
पुलिस, फायर ब्रिगेड… pic.twitter.com/4LUzxQ8HoF
— Ajendra chauhan (@Ajendra38789723) June 22, 2026
He added that the state government would provide every possible support to the affected families. Officials have also been instructed to remain in contact with the victims' relatives and assist them in every possible way.
PM Modi and CM Yogi Express Grief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the affected families.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cancelled his scheduled programmes and rushed back to Lucknow to monitor the situation personally. He directed senior officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured and instructed authorities to extend all possible assistance to the victims' families.
Questions Await the Investigation
Although the rescue operation has ended, many important questions remain unanswered. Investigators will now examine what caused the fire, whether the building complied with fire safety rules and whether emergency arrangements were adequate.
As families mourn the loss of young students, the tragedy has once again highlighted the importance of strict fire safety measures in educational institutions. The emotional scenes, including Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's tearful address, have become a powerful reminder of the human cost of such disasters.
(With inputs from agencies)
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