A five-year-old boy was seriously injured after four stray dogs attacked him while he was playing in Suncity NX Colony in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the child being knocked to the ground before a local resident rescued him. The viral video has sparked widespread public concern.

A five-year-old boy was seriously injured after a pack of four stray dogs attacked him while he was playing outside his home in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon. The shocking incident took place in Suncity NX Colony and has left residents worried about the growing threat posed by stray dogs in residential areas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Shimla School Administrator Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Masked Gunmen

Child seriously injured

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the neighbourhood. The footage, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the child being surrounded by four stray dogs before they knock him to the ground. The dogs then repeatedly bite him, leaving him with injuries to his legs, thighs and back.

The child's cries for help alerted a local resident, who rushed to the spot and managed to drive the dogs away. His quick action is believed to have prevented an even more serious tragedy. The injured boy was immediately taken to hospital, where he is receiving treatment. His condition has not been officially disclosed.

Paragliding Pilot Picks Leaves Mid-Air for Woman Passenger, Viral Video Sparks Safety Debate (WATCH)

The incident has triggered fear and anger among people living in the colony. Many residents have demanded immediate action from the local civic authorities to control the stray dog population and ensure children's safety in the area.

Dog attack video sparks outrage

The viral CCTV clip has also led to a heated debate on social media. Many users expressed concern over the increasing number of attacks by stray dogs and called for stricter measures against aggressive animals. Some demanded that authorities act swiftly to remove dangerous stray dogs from residential neighbourhoods.

Scroll to load tweet…

Father Breaks Down as Daughter Misses NEET Re-Exam by Minutes, Viral Videos Ignite Nationwide Debate

Others criticised what they described as poor civic management and questioned why repeated complaints about stray dogs often fail to result in timely action. A few users, however, urged people not to jump to conclusions based only on the viral video and stressed that any action should follow proper investigation and existing animal welfare laws.