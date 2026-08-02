Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu described the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' as a people's movement, urging every citizen to participate. He called on parents, teachers, and community leaders to help eradicate drug abuse.

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Sunday urged every citizen of the state to actively participate in the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', describing it as a people's movement rather than merely a government initiative.

The Governor was addressing a gathering at the Conference Hall of the Academic Building of Tripura University, where he participated in the virtual launch of the nationwide campaign inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The programme was jointly organised by MY Bharat and Tripura University.

A Call to All Sections of Society

Calling upon all sections of society to join the anti-drug campaign, Governor Nallu appealed to parents to educate their children about the dangers of substance abuse, teachers to guide students towards responsible lives, community leaders to lead by example, and young people to not only reject drugs themselves but also motivate their peers to do the same.

Government's Sustained Efforts Against Drug Abuse

He said the Government of India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been taking sustained measures against drug abuse since 2014.

National Action Plan and NMBA

Highlighting the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), the Governor said the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, as the nodal ministry for reducing drug demand, has adopted a comprehensive strategy focusing on prevention, public awareness, early identification, counselling, treatment, and rehabilitation. The Governor noted that the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), launched on August 15, 2020, is one of the flagship initiatives under the NAPDDR. Initially implemented in 272 identified vulnerable districts, the campaign has now been expanded to every district across the country.

He explained that the initiative is based on three key pillars: controlling the supply of narcotics through the Narcotics Control Bureau, creating awareness through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and ensuring treatment and rehabilitation through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Tripura's Vulnerability to Drug Trafficking

Referring to Tripura's geographical location and its long international border, Governor Nallu said the state remains particularly vulnerable to illegal drug trafficking. He warned that drug networks are increasingly targeting the state's youth, jeopardising their health, family life, and the social fabric. "The combined efforts of the Central and State governments, educational institutions, civil society, and the public are essential to eliminate this menace," he said.

During the programme, the Governor administered the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge to the participants, reaffirming their commitment to building a drug-free India. Among those present were Tripura University Vice-Chancellor Debabrata Das, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, MY Bharat Tripura Director, MY Bharat volunteers, faculty members, students of Tripura University, and other dignitaries. (ANI)