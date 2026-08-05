A milk vendor was killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur after his motorcycle collided with a nilgai that suddenly crossed the road. The impact threw him into the path of a trailer, which ran over him. The trailer driver fled after the crash, while the injured nilgai was left at the spot. Police registered an FIR and began investigating.

A milk vendor was killed in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur after his motorcycle collided with a nilgai that suddenly crossed the road. The accident happened when the man was travelling on his motorcycle and the animal unexpectedly came onto the road. The collision caused the rider to lose control and fall into the path of a trailer. The trailer then ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Scroll to load tweet…

Bihar Woman Who Eloped With Lover 2 Years Ago Found Dead In Suitcase In Daman

Trailer driver fled after accident

According to the information available so far, the trailer driver did not stop after the crash and fled from the scene with the vehicle. The nilgai also suffered serious injuries in the collision and was left at the spot.

The incident caused panic in the area as local people gathered after the accident. Traffic was also affected for some time. Police later reached the scene and took the necessary action. The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

Police register FIR

Ghazipur Police said an FIR had been registered at Jangipur Police Station based on a written complaint received in connection with the incident.

The police have started investigating the circumstances of the crash and are also searching for the trailer driver who allegedly fled after the accident.

Officials are expected to examine available evidence and other details to establish how the collision happened and what led to the fatal crash.

Social media users question driver's role

The accident has also triggered a debate online over who was responsible for the death.

Some social media users questioned whether the trailer driver could be blamed when the motorcycle had first collided with the nilgai. One user asked, “But what’s the fault of the lorry driver?”, while another similarly questioned the truck driver’s role.

Others focused on road safety and hazard awareness, arguing that drivers need to be prepared for animals or other unexpected obstacles suddenly appearing on roads.

However, the exact circumstances and responsibility in the accident have not yet been established. Police investigation is continuing, and the FIR is expected to help determine the sequence of events.