An Instagram creator stopped beside a Guwahati traffic policeman in heavy rain and handed him a raincoat and water-resistant trousers. The brief exchange drew praise online as the officer quickly returned to directing traffic.

A Guwahati traffic policeman was fighting gridlocked roads and pouring rain when a content creator Lakshman Goswami, popularly known as Leki Goswami on Instagram, stepped forward and handed him a raincoat and water-resistant trousers - a heartwarming moment that is now winning hearts online.

In a video shared on social media, Goswami is seen approaching the officer, who continued directing traffic despite being drenched by the relentless rain. Carrying a raincoat and a pair of waterproof trousers, he offered the gear to the policeman so he could continue performing his duties with greater comfort.

Before handing over the raincoat, Goswami reassured the officer that it had the word "Police" printed on it, ensuring members of the public would not mistake him for a civilian while he was on duty.

The officer accepted the thoughtful gift with visible gratitude and immediately put on the raincoat and waterproof trousers. Moments later, he was back at his post, directing traffic through the rain with renewed protection as the downpour continued.

The touching clip quickly went viral with social media users praising Goswami for recognising the harsh conditions in which traffic police often work.

The heartwarming gesture comes as Assam continues to battle a severe monsoon season. Heavy rainfall has triggered widespread flooding and waterlogging across several districts, disrupting daily life and affecting thousands of residents.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), floodwaters have inundated homes, roads and agricultural land in multiple districts during this year's monsoon. Authorities have also been running relief camps and distributing aid as rescue and relief operations continue in the flood-affected regions.