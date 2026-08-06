Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on the 'Territorial Army', hailing its role in security, environmental conservation, and social work. He called it a living embodiment of the 'Citizen-Soldier' concept, advancing 'Viksit Bharat'.

TA: A 'Citizen-Soldier' Force for Viksit Bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi on August 6, with discussions focusing on the 'Territorial Army'. During the meeting, senior officials presented a detailed briefing on the Territorial Army's mandate, role and key achievements to the committee members, who offered valuable suggestions to further strengthen the force & enhance its overall effectiveness.

In his address, as per a statement from the Minister of Defence, the Defence Minister described the Territorial Army's contribution as 'significant' in advancing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. He emphasised that while the role of the defence forces revolves primarily around security-related aspects, the Territorial Army contributes in other areas such as environmental conservation and social work as well. "The Territorial Army is a living embodiment of the 'Citizen-Soldier' concept. While its members engage in civilian pursuits, they simultaneously don the uniform to safeguard the borders and maintain internal security," he said.

Rajnath Singh asserted that the Territorial Army creates surge capacity for the defence forces by building a reserve of trained soldiers who can be deployed immediately whenever the need arises. He added that when the personnel complete their tenure and return to civilian life, they act as a vibrant bridge between society and the military, inspiring the people, especially the youth, to join the defence forces, the statement added.

First Responders and Environmental Stewards

The Territorial Army stands as a trained, motivated, and potent force, comprising approximately 44,400 personnel and 59 diverse units. Defence Minister termed the force as the first responders, who provide immediate relief and support during natural calamities. He acknowledged their role in carrying out relief & rescue work and providing medical aid to those in need during the Keralam floods, Odisha Cyclone & the recent floods in Assam.

Commending their contribution in environmental management and climate change mitigation, Shri Rajnath Singh stated that the Ecological Task Forces of the Territorial Army have planted approximately 10 crore saplings to date, with the survival rate between 80 and 85 per cent. This green initiative is translating the Prime Minister's 'Mission LiFE' and 'Panchamrit' goals into reality on the ground, he said.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Territorial Army, deployed in J&K, for taking the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to greater heights, the statement said.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Finance) Vishvajit Sahay and other senior officers attended the meeting.(ANI)