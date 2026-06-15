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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms Likely in Nearby Districts, Rain May Bring Relief
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After days of intense heat and humidity, Kolkata and several districts of West Bengal may finally receive some relief. The IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across parts of South and North Bengal
Kolkata May See Rain Amid Hot and Humid Conditions
Kolkata residents continue to struggle with rising temperatures and uncomfortable humidity levels. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky over the next 24 hours, with chances of light rain or thunderstorms.
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While daytime conditions are expected to remain hot and sticky, scattered showers could provide temporary relief. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35°C, while the minimum temperature may stay close to 27°C. Humidity levels are expected to remain high, ranging between 63% and 87%.
Thunderstorm Alert for Several South Bengal Districts
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in several districts of South Bengal over the next few hours. Areas including Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Medinipur, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Hooghly, and North and South 24 Parganas are likely to witness rainfall at multiple locations.
Other districts in South Bengal may also receive scattered showers and thunderstorms. In some places across the affected districts, strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph could accompany thunderstorm activity, increasing the risk of localised disruptions.
Heavy Rain Likely in Parts of North Bengal
Weather conditions remain active across North Bengal as well. The IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms across all districts in the region. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar are expected to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall.
Meanwhile, other North Bengal districts may also experience rain at several locations. The weather department has specifically warned of heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar. Rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm is expected in some pockets, raising concerns about waterlogging and localized flooding.
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