Kolkata residents continue to struggle with rising temperatures and uncomfortable humidity levels. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky over the next 24 hours, with chances of light rain or thunderstorms.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather Update: Monsoon Arrival Confirmed; Forecast Issued For Several States

While daytime conditions are expected to remain hot and sticky, scattered showers could provide temporary relief. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35°C, while the minimum temperature may stay close to 27°C. Humidity levels are expected to remain high, ranging between 63% and 87%.