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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Awaits Monsoon as North Bengal Receives Heavy Rainfall
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: While monsoon rains have already arrived in several districts of North Bengal, South Bengal continues to wait. Kolkata and nearby districts are witnessing scattered showers, but humid conditions are expected to persist
Monsoon Advances Across North Bengal
The southwest monsoon is gradually making its way through West Bengal. After covering hill districts such as Darjeeling and Kalimpong, it had already reached the Dooars region. On Thursday, the monsoon officially entered both North and South Dinajpur districts, marking another step in its southward journey. Meteorologists expect the monsoon to extend into more parts of the state over the next two to three days.
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South Bengal Still Waiting for Full Monsoon Arrival
Despite frequent spells of rain over the past few days, the monsoon has not yet formally entered South Bengal. Kolkata and surrounding districts have experienced intermittent showers, sometimes accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. However, weather experts say there is still no clear timeline for the monsoon's arrival in Kolkata. For the moment, residents will have to rely on scattered afternoon and evening showers rather than widespread monsoon rainfall.
Rain Forecast for Kolkata and North Bengal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Kolkata and nearby districts on Friday as well. Between June 13 and June 15, light to moderate rainfall is expected across the region, although thunderstorm activity is likely to decrease. Meanwhile, North Bengal is expected to receive more significant rainfall, particularly in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and the two Dinajpur districts. Weather officials also caution that scattered rainfall alone may not provide much relief from the prevailing humid and uncomfortable conditions.
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