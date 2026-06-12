The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Kolkata and nearby districts on Friday as well. Between June 13 and June 15, light to moderate rainfall is expected across the region, although thunderstorm activity is likely to decrease. Meanwhile, North Bengal is expected to receive more significant rainfall, particularly in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and the two Dinajpur districts. Weather officials also caution that scattered rainfall alone may not provide much relief from the prevailing humid and uncomfortable conditions.