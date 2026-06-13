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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert Issued in Bengal as Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Return
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is set for a wet and windy weekend as the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert across several districts. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely in both South and North
South Bengal to Witness Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds
The monsoon has already arrived in West Bengal, bringing regular showers to some regions. However, humid conditions continue to trouble residents in several districts. According to the weather department, Saturday is expected to bring widespread rainfall across South Bengal.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Awaits Monsoon as North Bengal Receives Heavy Rainfall
Districts including Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia, East and West Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram are likely to receive rain. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph may also occur. Residents have been advised to stay cautious, especially during lightning activity.
The forecast for Sunday remains similar, with rain and strong winds expected across Kolkata, the two 24 Parganas districts, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Bardhaman. A yellow alert remains in place across all South Bengal districts for both days.
Yellow Alert Continues as Monsoon Activity Strengthens
Weather officials have urged residents to remain prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions over the weekend. The combination of rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds could lead to localized disruptions in some areas.
People travelling outdoors are advised to carry umbrellas and stay updated with weather advisories. While the rain is expected to provide relief from the lingering heat and humidity, caution is necessary during periods of intense weather activity.
North Bengal Faces Heavier Rainfall and Stormy Conditions
North Bengal is likely to experience more intense monsoon activity compared to the southern districts. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain remains active across the region on Saturday.
Districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 40-50 kmph. Isolated areas may also witness heavy rainfall ranging between 7 and 11 cm.
On Sunday, the upper districts of North Bengal—particularly Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar—could continue to receive heavy showers along with thunderstorms. However, rainfall intensity is expected to decrease slightly in North and South Dinajpur as well as Malda.
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