The monsoon has already arrived in West Bengal, bringing regular showers to some regions. However, humid conditions continue to trouble residents in several districts. According to the weather department, Saturday is expected to bring widespread rainfall across South Bengal.

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Districts including Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia, East and West Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram are likely to receive rain. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph may also occur. Residents have been advised to stay cautious, especially during lightning activity.

The forecast for Sunday remains similar, with rain and strong winds expected across Kolkata, the two 24 Parganas districts, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Bardhaman. A yellow alert remains in place across all South Bengal districts for both days.