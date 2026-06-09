Kolkata Weather Update: Monsoon Arrival Confirmed; Forecast Issued For Several States
Kolkata Weather Update: Good news for Bengal, the monsoon is arriving! The last few days of rain brought some relief, but the humidity is still a problem. If the monsoon sets in properly, the heat might finally reduce
Today's Weather Update
The Alipore Weather Department says the monsoon could enter the state very soon if conditions are favourable. The weather office reports that the monsoon's arrival in the next few days could bring down the uncomfortable heat and humidity.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Forecast for South and North Bengal
Has the monsoon reached Kerala?
What is the weather office saying?
Where is the storm and rain likely?
When will the rains start in North and South Bengal?
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