5 5 Image Credit : AI PHOTO

When will the rains start in North and South Bengal?

Usually, the monsoon enters North Bengal first and then moves to the districts of South Bengal. For the past few days, many districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, have been getting thunderstorms. The Alipore office has forecast that from Tuesday to Thursday, several districts in South Bengal may see storms with wind speeds of 50 km/h. The northern districts are also likely to get rain.