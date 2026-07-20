Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Likely to Impact July 21 Rally, IMD Issues Alert
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon conditions are set to remain active across West Bengal, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting widespread rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next few days
Heavy Rain to Lash North Bengal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued wet weather across West Bengal as multiple weather systems remain active over eastern India. A monsoon trough stretching from Sri Ganganagar to the northwestern Bay of Bengal, along with a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, is expected to enhance rainfall across the state.
North Bengal is likely to witness the worst of the weather. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on Monday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, while Uttar Dinajpur is also likely to receive heavy showers. Jalpaiguri is expected to continue receiving heavy rain on July 21 and July 22. Thunderstorms accompanied by scattered rain are likely to continue across almost all North Bengal districts over the coming days.
South Bengal to Witness Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds
South Bengal is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall in most districts, with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph in Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.
Heavy rainfall has been forecast for North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Nadia on July 21. On July 22, heavy showers are likely in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, and Howrah. The rain belt may shift on July 23, affecting South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura. Coastal districts may also experience thunderstorms with winds gusting between 40 and 50 kmph.
Kolkata to Remain Cloudy as Temperatures Stay Below Normal
Kolkata is expected to experience cloudy skies on Monday, with light to moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain close to 27 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 29.02 degrees Celsius, around 3 degrees below normal, while the minimum stood at 27.08 degrees Celsius, marginally above average. Relative humidity ranged between 73 and 97 percent, and Kolkata received 32.06 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours.
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