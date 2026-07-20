The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued wet weather across West Bengal as multiple weather systems remain active over eastern India. A monsoon trough stretching from Sri Ganganagar to the northwestern Bay of Bengal, along with a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, is expected to enhance rainfall across the state.

North Bengal is likely to witness the worst of the weather. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on Monday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, while Uttar Dinajpur is also likely to receive heavy showers. Jalpaiguri is expected to continue receiving heavy rain on July 21 and July 22. Thunderstorms accompanied by scattered rain are likely to continue across almost all North Bengal districts over the coming days.