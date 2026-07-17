A low-pressure area that formed over the northwestern Bay of Bengal has become the main driver behind the ongoing wet spell across West Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area on Friday, increasing rainfall across the state.

The weather department has forecast that heavy rain is likely to continue until July 19. After that, the system is expected to move northwards, shifting the focus of intense rainfall towards North Bengal. As a result, districts in the northern part of the state may experience even heavier rainfall over the weekend.