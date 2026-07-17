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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low-Pressure System to Trigger Heavy Showers in Multiple Districts
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure area over the northwestern Bay of Bengal is strengthening, bringing widespread rainfall across West Bengal. The IMD has warned of heavy showers and strong winds in several districts until July 19
Low-Pressure System Strengthens, Rainfall to Continue Till July 19
A low-pressure area that formed over the northwestern Bay of Bengal has become the main driver behind the ongoing wet spell across West Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area on Friday, increasing rainfall across the state.
The weather department has forecast that heavy rain is likely to continue until July 19. After that, the system is expected to move northwards, shifting the focus of intense rainfall towards North Bengal. As a result, districts in the northern part of the state may experience even heavier rainfall over the weekend.
Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected in South Bengal, Including Kolkata
Several districts in South Bengal are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Friday. IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for Bankura, Jhargram and Purulia, while East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas could also experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.
Wind speeds may reach up to 50 kmph in coastal and adjoining districts, while gusts of around 40 kmph are likely across the rest of South Bengal.
Kolkata, along with neighbouring districts such as Howrah, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, is expected to receive thunderstorms with lightning and intermittent rain throughout the day. Residents heading outdoors are advised to carry umbrellas and stay alert during periods of intense weather.
North Bengal Braces for Very Heavy Rain; Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore
While scattered rain is expected across North Bengal on Friday, weather conditions are likely to become more severe from July 19 onwards. IMD has warned that Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The prolonged rain may cause rivers in the region to swell, increasing the possibility of waterlogging, localized flooding and landslides in vulnerable hilly areas. Tourists travelling to North Bengal are advised to monitor weather updates before planning their journeys.
Meanwhile, due to rough sea conditions triggered by the low-pressure system, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the West Bengal coast and adjoining waters until Saturday morning.
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