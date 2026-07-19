- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Red Alert for North Bengal, Rain and Gusty Winds Likely in Kolkata
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Red Alert for North Bengal, Rain and Gusty Winds Likely in Kolkata
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD has issued a fresh weather alert for West Bengal, forecasting heavy rainfall across North Bengal and scattered showers with thunderstorms in Kolkata and South Bengal on Sunday
Kolkata to Witness Light Rain and Cloudy Skies
According to the IMD, Kolkata and its surrounding areas are likely to experience partly cloudy skies throughout the day. One or two spells of light rain or thunderstorms are expected during the day.
The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 33°C, while the minimum temperature may hover near 28°C. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2°C and a minimum of 27.7°C, both slightly above normal. Relative humidity remained high, ranging between 68% and 95%, while no rainfall was recorded in the city during the previous 24-hour observation period.
Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Forecast for South Bengal
The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain across all districts of South Bengal over the next 24 hours.
Districts including Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad may experience isolated thunderstorms with lightning. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely in these areas, increasing the possibility of brief weather disruptions.
Red Alert for North Bengal as Extremely Heavy Rain Expected
North Bengal is expected to receive widespread rainfall, with some districts facing the risk of very heavy to extremely heavy precipitation.
The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, where rainfall between 7 cm and 20 cm is likely at several places, while isolated locations could receive more than 20 cm of rain.
Darjeeling and Kalimpong are also expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, while similar conditions are likely in parts of Cooch Behar. Uttar Dinajpur may receive isolated heavy showers. Orange and Yellow alerts remain in effect across these districts as authorities continue to monitor the evolving weather situation.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.