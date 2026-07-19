According to the IMD, Kolkata and its surrounding areas are likely to experience partly cloudy skies throughout the day. One or two spells of light rain or thunderstorms are expected during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 33°C, while the minimum temperature may hover near 28°C. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2°C and a minimum of 27.7°C, both slightly above normal. Relative humidity remained high, ranging between 68% and 95%, while no rainfall was recorded in the city during the previous 24-hour observation period.