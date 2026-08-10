Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flagged off a grand Tiranga Yatra in Gandhinagar, urging people to transform the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a 'Har Dil Tiranga' mass movement. The yatra is inspired by PM Modi to promote patriotism and unity.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while flagging off the grand Tiranga Yatra in Gandhinagar on Monday, urged people to transform the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign into a "Har Dil Tiranga" mass movement.

Details of the Grand Yatra

According to the CMO, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tiranga Yatra being organised nationwide from August 9 to 17 is inspiring citizens to contribute their best towards the nation with an indomitable spirit.

A large number of citizens carrying the Tricolour participated in the Tiranga Yatra organised by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and the district administration. The 2.4-kilometre Tiranga Yatra commenced from G-6 Circle in Gandhinagar and concluded at Akshardham Temple.

Various cultural programmes, the Police Band and Nashik Dhol created a vibrant patriotic atmosphere, while the Police Department's 'Daredevils Show' captivated the crowd. CM flagged off the Tiranga Yatra in the presence of State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma, Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja, MLAs, and senior secretaries, including Chief Secretary MK Das.

CM Patel's Address on Patriotism and Nation-Building

CM said that the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign has been launched across the country to celebrate the nation's hard-won freedom and keep alive the sacrifices of the freedom fighters forever.

He added that the Tiranga Yatra represents the unity and integrity of the nation. He said that when citizens join the Yatra with the Tricolour in their hands and patriotism in their hearts, they contribute to furthering Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat."

CM stated that the essence of the Tiranga Yatra is to help today's generation understand the sacrifices and dedication of the freedom fighters, draw inspiration from their lives, and nurture a "Nation First" spirit.

CM said that through the Tiranga Yatra, we must commit ourselves to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He added that we have the opportunity to dedicate ourselves to the nation and take India to new heights of glory, and this opportunity must be fulfilled with a "Nation First" resolve.

Mayor Highlights 'Nation First' Resolve

Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, in her welcome address, said that the National Flag is a symbol of the country's pride, unity, integrity and unparalleled valour.

She noted that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Modi, is fostering a strong spirit of patriotism among citizens. She called upon everyone to further strengthen the sacred resolve of 'Nation First' through this historic Tiranga Yatra and reaffirm their commitment to the unity and integrity of the nation.

A large number of students, youth and citizens enthusiastically participated in the Tiranga Yatra, expressing their love for the nation and showcasing their patriotic spirit. (ANI)