Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao backed students protesting JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities in Jharkhand. He accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc of ignoring their demands for a re-exam and a CBI probe, stressing the BJP's support for them.

BJP Backs Jharkhand Students, Slams Congress & INDIA Bloc

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Monday extended support to students protesting in Jharkhand against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examinations. Rao accused the Congress and INDIA bloc of ignoring their demands, stressing his stand with the students protesting in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The Congress and its INDIA alliance partners stand exposed for their dubious position on students' issues. The students of Jharkhand are on strike, demanding not only a re-examination of the JPSC exam but also a CBI probe into the matter. The Chief Minister, who belongs to the INDIA alliance, is failing to respond to the students' demands and remains completely insensitive to their concerns."

"We demand that the government fulfil all legitimate demands of the students, and we stand firmly with the students of Jharkhand, whereas, unfortunately, the Congress party does not...we demand that both the Jharkhand government and the Congress party immediately address and respond to the students' demands," he further said.

Protest Intensifies Over Demands for CBI Probe

The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process.

The protests intensified after Jharkhand Police used water cannon and resorted to lathi-charge when student protesters attempted to break through barricades during the Vidhan Sabha Gherao march. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahato also joined the JPSC-JSCC Reform Morcha's 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march against the alleged exam irregularities and said that the state government "will have to listen to the students' demands."

Carrying former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren's portrait, student leader Mahato said, "Despite being on hunger strike, the barbed wires will not be able to stop us. I came here in an ambulance. The government will have to listen to us."

ED Registers Case in Exam Irregularities

While the protesters have demanded a CBI probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the JPSC. (ANI)