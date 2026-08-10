An orange alert has been issued for Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat in Uttarakhand amid continuous rainfall, said an official. More than 100 mm of rainfall has been recorded in some areas, with authorities advising against travel.

Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman on Monday said that the state has been witnessing continuous rainfall since last night, with an orange alert issued for Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat.

State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall

Speaking to ANI at the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority office in IT Park, Dehradun, Suman spoke about the situation arising from rainfall in the hill and plain districts in view of the India Meteorological Department's weather alert and the government's preparedness and arrangements to deal with the situation.

Suman said that more than 100 mm of rainfall has been recorded in some areas of Dehradun and some areas of Pithoragarh. He said that the weather is expected to deteriorate again around noon. Rainfall will begin in the area around Vikas Nagar and Kalsi in Dehradun and the areas surrounding Himachal Pradesh, after which it will cover the entire state by evening.

"It will rain in the entire state. And the rain will continue continuously. There will be a gap of some time in the evening. After this, like it rained last night, it will rain again like this in the night," Suman said.

Safety Advisories and Landslide Risk

He said that awareness programmes are being conducted in landslide-prone areas and people are being informed about how to proceed during such conditions. A detailed advisory has also been issued.

Suman appealed to people to avoid travelling during rainfall, saying that travelling in the rain can be dangerous. He said that following the landslide in Dharali, instructions were issued to identify such dangerous places. As part of the process, areas in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh where such problems may arise in the future have been identified, and a list has been sent to the respective district magistrates.

Char Dham Yatra Route Status

Suman also said that the Char Dham Yatra route is fully open and the important routes are fully open. Some rural routes are being opened.

(ANI)