Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the govt is ready for a debate on student movements but the opposition must not disrupt the Home Minister's reply. The opposition has been demanding a response on alleged police action during a student protest.

Govt Ready for Debate, Urges No Disruption

Accusing the opposition of stalling parliamentary proceedings, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted on Monday that while the government is fully prepared for a detailed debate on student-related movements, lawmakers must refrain from disrupting the Home Minister's official response. "The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movement and activities related to it," Rijiju said.

Emphasising the need for an uninterrupted parliamentary process, the Union Minister cautioned against disruptions during official statements. "My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister," he added. "They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion."

Opposition Demands Court-Monitored Probe

The message from the Union Minister came after LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Home Minister and demanded a court monitored probe in allegd police action on the July 20 Protests. "Pellet guns, nail-studded batons, and tear gas shells--these were used to attack students who were peacefully asking questions only about their future. The police beat the girls, leaving injuries on the private parts of several. Minors suffered broken bones. The Modi government responds to questions with such barbarity. And the Home Minister? Nearly 20 days have passed, but Amit Shah hasn't even come to Parliament to answer on this matter. Every opposition proposal for discussion has been rejected. Their silence is not just negligence or oversight--it is an endorsement of the violence. They are either guilty or incompetent. We demand an investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. And until they are held accountable, this fight will not stop," he said in a post on X.

Lok Sabha Proceedings Disrupted

Earlier, the four key Bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid uproar by Opposition members. The House was later adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition MPs continued protests demanding a response from the government over the police action during the students' protest at Jantar Mantar and the alleged theft of Ram temple donations. Lok Sabha proceedings have witnessed repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session, with six of the eight Bills passed by the House cleared without a debate.

Opposition Leaders Slam Centre

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Centre over ongoing parliamentary deadlocks, demanding answers on the alleged donation embezzlement at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Addressing the reporters, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister questioned the Centre on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill ."We ask the government the question of why lathis were used, tear gas shells were fired, and electric shocks were administered. Now they are introducing the FCRA. Yet, the Government of India and the BJP had assured us that Indian money would not flow out of the country. Countless people have taken vast sums of money out of India, both officially and unofficially... The truth is, they want to take over institutions. They are looking for ways to seize control of these institutions through the FCRA," Yadav said.

Additionally, CPI(M) MP John Brittas also said the Opposition has sought a clarification from the government over the Jantar Mantar student protest incident and alleged that the Centre was trying to bring Bills "by hook or crook" without addressing their concerns. "We asked for an explanation or a clarification about the attack on the students on 20th, about the student protest. Home Minister has consciously stayed away from the Parliament... Second is that we wanted to have a full-fledged discussion on the Ayodhya scam. The government hasn't considered. Now they want to bring all these bills either by hook or crook. This is not acceptable to the Opposition. And FCRA is something which has got draconian provisions, and I feel that it is to strangle civil society and the minorities," he said. (ANI)