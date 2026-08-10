The Supreme Court adjourned for two weeks a plea from Shiv Sena (UBT) challenging the Lok Sabha Speaker's decision to recognise the merger of six rebel MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The adjournment was granted as the Speaker's lawyer was absent.

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for two weeks a plea of Shiv Sena (UBT) challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to recognise the merger of six rebel MPs with the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe noted that there was no appearance of the lawyer on behalf of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Joint Secretary and adjourned the matter for two weeks.

Plea for Interim Relief

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Shiv Sena (UBT), informed the bench that notice was served on them. He also said that there was an urgent need for interim relief in the matter. The bench, however, said that it would give time to the respondents before deciding on interim relief.

Sibal said the Speaker has no power to pass an order approving the merger when there is no disqualification petition filed against the MPs. He added that no opportunity of hearing was given to the Sena UBT side by the Speaker.

Background of the Case

On July 22, the apex court had declined to immediately stay the merger while issuing notices to the Lok Sabha Speaker, its secretary and six rebel MPs who merged with Shinde-led Shiv Sena. It had sought response from respondents and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

On July 18, ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs into the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. The Shiv Sena (UBT) now has only three MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Six rebel MPs, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Omraje Nimbalkar, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure, had joined the Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena's strength in the Lok Sabha is now 13 from seven. (ANI)