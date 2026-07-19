4 7 Image Credit : Asianet News

Low-Pressure

As this low-pressure system moves from the east coast over to Central India, it will pull the monsoon 'trough' back to its normal position. This trough is a long line of low pressure across North India that acts as the monsoon's backbone. The rain follows wherever this line is. For the past few weeks, this backbone had shifted to the Himalayan foothills, which is why the mountains got heavy rain while the plains stayed dry. With the trough moving south again, moist winds from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are expected to push deep inland, bringing widespread rain.