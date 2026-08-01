- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for North Bengal, Humid Conditions to Continue in South
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for North Bengal, Humid Conditions to Continue in South
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal will witness contrasting weather conditions today, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across parts of North Bengal, while South Bengal, including Kolkata, is likely to remain humid
Heavy rain warning for North Bengal, landslide risk remains high
North Bengal is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, especially in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. Moderate to heavy showers are also likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar. Continuous rainfall has increased the possibility of landslides in the hill districts, while water levels of the Teesta, Torsa and Jaldhaka rivers may rise further. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel.
Kolkata and South Bengal to remain cloudy, humid despite scattered rain
South Bengal is likely to witness a reduction in rainfall compared to the past few days, but relief from discomfort is unlikely. Kolkata will remain mostly cloudy with spells of light to moderate rain through the day, with isolated heavy showers possible in some areas. The city's maximum temperature is expected to stay between 30°C and 31°C, while the minimum may hover around 27°C. High humidity levels of around 80 to 85 percent will continue to make conditions hot and uncomfortable.
Elsewhere in South Bengal, districts such as Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura may receive scattered light to moderate rain. Coastal districts including Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas could experience gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.
Thunderstorm alert issued for several districts
The weather department has advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorms and lightning. Kolkata, Howrah and South 24 Parganas could witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph over the next few hours. Similar conditions are likely in Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman.
Across the state, daytime temperatures in some districts may climb to 36°C to 38°C, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 27°C and 28°C. Although rainfall has eased across much of South Bengal, North Bengal continues to remain under the influence of an active monsoon system, with persistent rain expected over the hills and adjoining plains.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.