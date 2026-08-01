South Bengal is likely to witness a reduction in rainfall compared to the past few days, but relief from discomfort is unlikely. Kolkata will remain mostly cloudy with spells of light to moderate rain through the day, with isolated heavy showers possible in some areas. The city's maximum temperature is expected to stay between 30°C and 31°C, while the minimum may hover around 27°C. High humidity levels of around 80 to 85 percent will continue to make conditions hot and uncomfortable.

Elsewhere in South Bengal, districts such as Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura may receive scattered light to moderate rain. Coastal districts including Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas could experience gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.