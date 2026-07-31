Kolkata is likely to receive frequent spells of rain on July 31 as active monsoon conditions continue. Cloudy skies, pleasant temperatures and high humidity are expected to dominate the city's weather.

Kolkata is expected to remain under the influence of the southwest monsoon on Friday, July 31, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a day dominated by cloudy skies and recurring spells of rain. The city is likely to witness wet weather from morning through evening, with showers expected at regular intervals.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain comfortable for this time of the year, with the mercury likely to touch around 31°C, while the minimum temperature may stay close to 26°C. Despite the rain, humidity levels are expected to remain high, making conditions feel muggy whenever showers ease.

Monsoon conditions remain favourable

The ongoing monsoon system continues to remain active over southern West Bengal, supporting rainfall across Kolkata and surrounding districts. While the city is not expected to witness widespread severe weather, moderate rain may occur at several places during the day, with isolated areas receiving heavier spells.

Weather officials have advised residents to stay updated with forecasts, as rainfall intensity could vary across different parts of the city.

Traffic movement may be affected

Frequent showers could result in waterlogging in low-lying areas and slower traffic during peak office hours. Motorists are advised to drive carefully on rain-soaked roads, while commuters using public transport should factor in additional travel time.

Residents heading outdoors are also advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats, as rain is likely to occur intermittently throughout the day.

Wet spell expected to continue

The IMD's extended forecast suggests that Kolkata is likely to experience similar weather over the next few days, with cloudy skies and periodic rainfall continuing into the weekend. The active monsoon is expected to keep temperatures from rising significantly, although humidity will remain a key feature of the city's weather.