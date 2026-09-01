The Communist Party of India (CPI) will hold a 'Badlaav Zaroori Hai' rally in New Delhi against the BJP-led NDA government. General Secretary D Raja alleged threats to the Constitution, saying people are demanding a change at the Centre.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has opened a front against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, with the opposition party set to hold its 'Badlaav Zaroori Hai' rally at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Tuesday.

'Threats to Constitution, Democracy': CPI Hits Out at Centre

CPI general secretary D Raja alleged growing threats to the Constitution and claimed that the people demand a change at the Centre. Raja told ANI, "Ever since Mr Modi became the Prime Minister, our nation has continued to be in crisis. The crisis is deepening. There are growing threats to the Constitution, democracy, secularism, and federalism. People are looking for a change. 'Badlaav Zaroori Hai' is not a CPI slogan; it is India's; it is people's slogan, and we are conveying a message to the government of the day: this is what people want, and we will continue to fight."

CPI Rajay Sabha MP, P Sandosh Kumar noted that the party is holding a grand-scale rally after many years. "This is going to be a truly magnificent rally. People have arrived from various parts of the country. It seems that after many years, the CPI is holding a spectacular rally and demonstration here at Ramlila Maidan. The call for change is essential; it has become the slogan for every household and every place. Everyone has realised that after years of BJP governance, the public is distressed," P Sandosh said.

CPI Slams 'Pro-Corporate' Policies, Alleges Unlawful Arrests

CPI leader Annie Raja lambasted the BJP and the 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY 2026-27, highlighting the income and wealth inequality in the country. She said that the party wants a "people-friendly" government. "At this point in time, India is having pro-corporate and big business people's policies and programs that this government is for them, not for the majority of the people of this country. So people want a change. They don't want this government to continue. CPI is aiming for a people-friendly government at the Centre. We want democracy, secularism, and the Constitution to be protected. Women in Maharashtra, the mid-day meal workers, are getting less than Rs 3000 per month. How is there a correlation with the GDP growth? The Prime Minister can boast about it, but the people are in a difficult situation," Annie Raja said.

Yesterday, D Raja wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that party members and local leaders in Uttar Pradesh are being unlawfully kept under house arrest ahead of the rally in the national capital. (ANI)