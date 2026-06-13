According to the latest weather update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated locations over the next few hours. Strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph are also expected across all districts.

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The weather department has warned that isolated areas could experience gusty winds between 40 and 50 kmph today and tomorrow. As rainfall activity increases, residents are advised to remain alert, particularly in regions vulnerable to waterlogging and localized disruptions.

Currently, a Yellow Alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall in these areas.