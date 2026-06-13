Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert Issued for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Rain activity has intensified across Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department warning of heavy showers, thunderstorms, and strong winds in several districts. Yellow alerts remain in force as monsoon
Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected Across Kerala
According to the latest weather update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated locations over the next few hours. Strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph are also expected across all districts.
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The weather department has warned that isolated areas could experience gusty winds between 40 and 50 kmph today and tomorrow. As rainfall activity increases, residents are advised to remain alert, particularly in regions vulnerable to waterlogging and localized disruptions.
Currently, a Yellow Alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall in these areas.
Thunderstorm Safety Advisory and Fishing Ban
Weather officials have highlighted that thunderstorms are more likely during the afternoon and evening hours. People are advised to move indoors immediately at the first sign of lightning and avoid open spaces.
Residents should keep doors and windows closed during periods of strong winds and lightning activity. Staying away from windows, metal objects, walls, and floors that may conduct electricity can reduce the risk of injury.
Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts today and tomorrow. Strong winds of 40–50 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 60 kmph, and rough sea conditions are expected in these regions.
Rain Alerts for Coming Days and Weather Systems Driving the Change
The IMD has outlined district-wise rainfall alerts for the coming days:
June 13 (Today):
Yellow Alert – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod
June 14 (Sunday):
Yellow Alert – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur
All other districts remain under Green Alert.
Meteorologists attribute the changing weather pattern to multiple atmospheric systems. A cyclonic circulation currently persists over northern coastal Tamil Nadu, while a trough extends from the circulation zone near the Tamil Nadu coast. Another cyclonic circulation remains active over southern coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining regions.
These systems are expected to enhance rainfall activity across Kerala, increasing the chances of heavy rain through June 14, with isolated locations potentially receiving very heavy rainfall. Weather experts also note that El Niño conditions continue over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and could strengthen further during the southwest monsoon season.
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