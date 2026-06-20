BRS leader KT Rama Rao slammed the Telangana government's new crop procurement policy, calling it a betrayal of farmers. He accused the Congress govt of breaking promises and said the BRS would intensify its agitation until the decision is withdrawn.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday, while launching a sharp attack on the Telangana government's recent crop procurement policy, said that farmers should not plead with officials if their crops are not procured.

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KTR alleges betrayal over procurement limits

Addressing a party general body meeting in Boath constituency during his Adilabad tour, KTR alleged that the Congress government had abandoned Telangana farmers by deciding to limit crop procurement to quotas fixed by the Central government. "They must hold Congress leaders accountable and ask them what happened to their promises on bonus payments, procurement centres and support prices," he said.

He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of going back on his promise to procure every grain produced by farmers. "Just days ago, Revanth Reddy assured farmers that his government would procure every grain. Today, he says the state will purchase only as much as the Centre permits. This is a complete betrayal of Telangana's farmers," KTR said.

BRS leader alleged that the Congress Cabinet's decision to procure paddy, sorghum, pulses and soybean only within the Central quota framework would leave farmers at the mercy of private traders and force them to sell their produce at distress prices. "If a farmer produces 40 quintals of paddy and the Centre approves procurement of only 10 quintals, what happens to the remaining produce? Farmers cannot be abandoned after investing their labour, time and money," he said.

BRS vows agitation, cites unfulfilled promises

KTR warned that the BRS would intensify its agitation across Telangana until the government withdraws the decision and resumes procurement of every grain produced by farmers. He also alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil its promises of providing a Rs 500 bonus and establishing adequate procurement centres, while accusing it of reversing key farmer welfare initiatives introduced during the BRS regime.

Visit to deceased farmer's family

Earlier in the day, KTR visited Ponn village in Sirikonda mandal of Adilabad district and consoled the family of farmer Pandurang, who allegedly died by suicide after failing to secure procurement for his sorghum crop. KTR handed over Rs 3 lakh in financial assistance on behalf of the BRS and demanded that the state government immediately provide Rs 25 lakh as ex gratia to the bereaved family and offer government jobs to Pandurang's children.

'Do not lose courage': KTR's appeal to farmers

Appealing to farmers not to lose hope, KTR urged them not to resort to extreme steps. "Do not lose courage or leave your families behind in despair. We will continue to stand by farmers and fight against anti-farmer policies until every grain produced in Telangana is procured," he said. (ANI)