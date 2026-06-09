Amid relentless rainfall and a Red Alert issued by the IMD, authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. However, scheduled public, university, and PSC examinations will proceed without any changes.

Continuous heavy rainfall across northern Kerala has prompted authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions in three districts on Tuesday. District Collectors of Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod announced the closure as a precautionary measure after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in these regions.

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Holiday For Schools, Colleges And Other Educational Centres

The holiday applies to a wide range of educational institutions, including professional colleges, schools, anganwadis, madrasas, religious education centres, tuition centres, ICSE and CBSE schools, as well as Kendriya Vidyalayas. Authorities have taken the decision to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff amid the worsening weather conditions.

However, officials clarified that there will be no changes to pre-scheduled public examinations, university examinations, PSC exams, or interviews. These events will continue as planned despite the holiday announcement.

Collectors Cite Safety Concerns Amid Heavy Rainfall

In Kannur, the District Collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, citing the Red Alert and the likelihood of intense rainfall. The administration urged residents to remain cautious and follow official advisories.

Meanwhile, in Kozhikode, several low-lying areas have reportedly experienced waterlogging due to continuous rain. With forecasts predicting more downpours and strong winds, the district administration decided to suspend classes to avoid potential accidents and disruptions.

Residential Schools Exempt In Two Districts

In Kasaragod, the District Collector also ordered the closure of educational institutions, including professional colleges, as a preventive step against the expected heavy rainfall. However, authorities noted that residential schools in Kannur and Kasaragod are exempt from the holiday order and will continue functioning as usual.

Officials have advised the public to stay updated with weather alerts and exercise caution during the ongoing spell of heavy rain.