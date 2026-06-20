HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a new multi-storeyed parking in Shimla's Kasumpti area. The Rs 28.37 crore facility will accommodate 315 vehicles, aiming to ease parking woes for locals and tourists.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated a multi- storeyed parking at SDA complex, Kasumpti area of Shimla, constructed for Rs. 28.37 crore with a facility to accommodate 315 vehicles.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to providing basic amenities to the people of the State.

According to a press release, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that this parking facility will be beneficial to the local people and tourists alike.

The present State Government has made adequate budget provision to complete the construction work of this parking facility.

The Chief Minister further said that Shimla city requires more parking slots and the government was focusing on constructing more facilities.

Shimla's Broader Infrastructure Upgrade

CM Sukhu said that the state government was spending Rs. 246 crore for the construction of an underground utility duct system to make Shimla a more organised and efficient city and that overhead cables across the city were being shifted underground to improve its visual appeal and provide a better experience for the people, the press release stated.

"This would not only strengthen the city's infrastructure but also support tourism by preserving Shimla's old glory and scenic beauty," the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister added.

Sukhu said that the state government was also spending Rs 150 crore for the improvement and widening of the circular road in Shimla town. The decongestion of this road would go a long way in facilitating the local public and tourists, the press release stated.

According to the release, Rural Development and Panchyati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, PWD and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Mayor Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Councillors, Special Secretary, PWD Harbans Brascon and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.