The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala on Friday. An Orange Alert has been issued for Ernakulam and Idukki districts, indicating the possibility of very heavy rain.

ALSO READ: Kerala Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur

Yellow Alerts have been announced for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod on June 12. Additional alerts have also been issued for different districts over the next few days, depending on expected weather conditions.

Authorities have reminded residents that weather warnings may change based on evolving atmospheric conditions and urged people to monitor official updates regularly.