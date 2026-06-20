Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy paid homage to Professor K Jayashankar, 'father of Telangana', on his death anniversary. Reddy remembered his sacrifices and pledged to carry forward the ideals of the Telangana statehood movement he inspired.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday paid rich tributes to the father of Telangana, Professor K Jayashankar, on the occasion of his death anniversary, an official said in a release. The Chief Minister remembered Jayashankar's sacrifices and his dedicated efforts for a separate Telangana.

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A Lifelong Mission for Telangana

Professor Jayashankar lived his life with a mission of achieving a separate Telangana state. The CM said that Telangana people and the People's Government will always cherish the memory of the great leader and pledged to carry forward the spirit of the movement that the Telangana protagonist inspired. CM Revanth Reddy reiterated the government's firm commitment to realising the ideals for which Jayashankar stood.

Historical Opposition to Merger

Jayashankar had also opposed the merger of the Hyderabad state with the Andhra state. The Chief Minister said, lauding Jayashankar for keeping the Telangana movement alive for six decades by consistently highlighting the injustice caused by the merger of Telangana with AP.