Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the PM-KISAN scheme, highlighting that over 8 lakh farmers in the state will receive over Rs 159 crore. Nationally, the 23rd instalment provides Rs 18,880 crore to 10 crore farmers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday welcomed the latest nationwide rollout of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which has delivered direct financial support to lakhs of cultivators across the state. The Chief Minister highlighted the direct economic benefits reaching the state's farming community.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Details Financial Impact

During the event at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, the Chief Minister underscored the massive scale of the initiative. Regarding the broader national effort, Uttarakhand CM remarked, "Today, the Prime Minister is transferring a sum of Rs 18,880 crore directly into the bank accounts of approximately 10 crore farmers across the country via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). Under this initiative, financial assistance exceeding Rs 159 crore will be distributed to more than 8 lakh annadatas in Uttarakhand."

The Chief Minister conveyed his appreciation for the central government's efforts to provide direct economic support to the agrarian community "On behalf of all the farmer brothers and sisters of Uttarakhand, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for this," he added.

PM Highlights Nationwide Rollout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the release of the 23rd instalment of PM-KISAN, directly transferred to the bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers across the country. He extended his best wishes to all beneficiary farming families. (ANI)