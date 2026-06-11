The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has once again emphasized that lightning is a serious natural hazard capable of causing fatalities, injuries, and damage to electrical equipment.

People are advised to take precautions as soon as dark rain clouds appear, even before lightning becomes visible. Between 2 PM and 10 PM, when thunderstorms are more common, unnecessary outdoor activities should be avoided.

Important safety measures include:

Move indoors immediately when the first sign of lightning appears.

Avoid terraces, rooftops, open grounds, and isolated trees.

Disconnect electrical appliances and keep doors and windows closed.

Avoid using wired telephones and electrical devices during thunderstorms.

Do not bathe or come into contact with water sources during lightning activity.

Stay away from lakes, rivers, ponds, and other water bodies.

If outdoors with no shelter available, crouch low with feet together and head tucked down.

Avoid touching metal objects and vehicle metal surfaces.

Keep pets and livestock in safe sheltered locations.

Authorities also highlighted that lightning strike victims do not retain electrical charge, meaning immediate first aid can and should be provided. The first few moments after a lightning strike are critical and can often save lives.

As Kerala continues to witness widespread monsoon activity, residents are encouraged to stay informed through official weather updates and prioritize safety, especially in regions under weather alerts.