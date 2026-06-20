Ahmedabad Police have implemented extensive security for the NEET re-exam on June 21. Measures for 10,445 students at 23 centres include QRTs, drone surveillance, and social media monitoring to ensure a transparent and peaceful examination.

The Ahmedabad Police Commissionerate has put in place extensive security arrangements for the NEET re-examination scheduled on June 21 across the city, ensuring a smooth, transparent and peaceful conduct of the exam.

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Speaking to ANI, Police Control Room DCP Reema Munshi, 23 examination centres have been identified where 10,445 students will appear for the exam. She said that multiple police units and monitoring mechanisms have been activated across Ahmedabad to maintain law and order.

Extensive Security Measures

DCP Munshi said, "On June 21, the Ahmedabad Police Commissionerate has deployed extensive police arrangements for the NEET re-examination in Ahmedabad City. There are 23 exam centres where 10,445 students will appear. The city's six Zonal DCPs and 15 police stations will be on alert. The Crime Branch is deploying a Quick Response Team (QRT) and conducting drone surveillance. The Cyber Crime Branch will monitor social media to prevent any negative content from causing panic."

"14 traffic police stations will regulate traffic to ensure students reach their exam centres on time. Additionally, nearby photocopy and xerox centres around exam centres have been notified to remain closed to maintain the examination's transparency and peaceful conduct. The Ahmedabad City Police is fully prepared to ensure a smooth and secure examination process," she added.

Police units, including the Crime Branch, Cyber Crime Branch and traffic police, will remain on active duty throughout the examination period to ensure hassle-free conduct of the NEET re-exam.

Nationwide Exam Details and Guidelines

More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test on June 21. The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The NTA has advised candidates to reach their examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm, noting that entry gates will close at 1:30 pm.

Background of the Re-examination

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was ordered following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses during the test on May 3. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have occurred in several parts of the country. (ANI)