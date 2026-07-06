Aaditya Thackeray demanded an SC-monitored probe into Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft allegations. After two trustees resigned amid fraud accusations, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the BJP 'cannot play with the sentiments of Hindus'.

Aaditya Thackeray Demands SC-Monitored Probe

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into donations theft allegations linked to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party "cannot play with the sentiments of Hindus."

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In a post on X, Thackeray referred to media reports claiming that the resignations of two trustees of the Ram Temple Trust had been accepted amid allegations of fraud involving temple donations and funds. "The 'resignation' of two trustees in the Ram Temple of Ayodhya has been 'accepted' apparently due to accusations of fraud in the donations and funds, as per the news. But what about the fact that they were appointed by the BJP's Union government? What about the theft from the temple? What about the audacity and crime of looting the temple on which the BJP's entire 2-decade campaign was based?" Thackeray wrote.

The “resignation” of two trustees in the Ram Temple of Ayodhya has been “accepted” apparently due to accusations of the fraud in the donations and funds, as per the news. But what about the fact that they were appointed by the BJP’s Union government? What about the theft from… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 6, 2026

Calling for an independent investigation into the matter, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the inquiry should be overseen by the judiciary. "We need a free and fair probe that is either Supreme Court monitored or under an ex-Supreme Court judge. The BJP cannot play with the sentiments of Hindus!," Thackeray's post read.

Trustees Resign Amid Fraud Allegations

Thackeray's remarks come amid a political row over allegations related to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with opposition parties seeking greater transparency and accountability over the management of temple donations.

Earlier in the day, a crucial meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was held in Ayodhya to deliberate on the fallout of alleged financial irregularities and the embezzlement of temple donations.

The resignations of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra have been formally accepted following a high-level meeting on Monday, Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said.

Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer added, "The resignations of Champat Rai (General Secretary) and Anil Mishra (Trustee) have been accepted. We are all hurt and saddened by this. The magnitude of the theft--whether small or large--is a secondary concern. We are primarily distressed by the very fact that such an atmosphere was allowed to develop here. However, the reality is before us, and it is our duty to reflect upon it." (ANI)