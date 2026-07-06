Delhi Police Special Cell arrested six people, dismantling two modules of the Shahzad Bhatti network involved in terror and arms trafficking. In a separate operation, police busted a racket selling forged documents online, arresting two accused.

Two Modules of Shahzad Bhatti Network Busted

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday dismantled two separate modules allegedly associated with the Shahzad Bhatti network, arresting six people from the national capital and Punjab in a major operation, officials said.

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According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the arrested accused were part of two different modules. While one module was allegedly involved in terror-related activities, the other was engaged in the illegal trafficking of firearms.

Officials said coordinated raids conducted in Delhi and Punjab led to the arrest of all six accused. The Special Cell recovered multiple pistols and petrol bombs during the operation, police said.

Preliminary findings indicate that the network was functioning in an organised manner and is suspected to have links across several states. Investigators are now working to establish the full scope of the network and identify other individuals connected to it. Further investigation into the case is underway, the Delhi Police Special Cell said.

Inter-State Forged Document Racket Busted

Meanwhile, in a breakthrough against organised cyber-enabled forgery, the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO), Special Cell, Delhi Police, on Monday busted an inter-state racket involved in the preparation and online sale of forged identity documents through a website bkprint.in.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two accused persons, namely Bideshi Saw and Santosh Kumar.

During social media monitoring and cyber patrolling, information was received that forged government documents were being prepared and supplied online through the website bkprint.in on payment of money.

Verification revealed that the website was offering services for the preparation of Aadhaar Cards, Voter Identity Cards, PAN-related documents, Residence Certificates, Caste Certificates, Birth/Death Certificates and other document-like records.

To verify the information, a dummy user account was created using a mobile number. The website required a wallet recharge before availing its services. Accordingly, an amount of Rs.100/- was transferred through the UPI ID displayed on the website. After confirmation of the wallet recharge, forged Aadhaar Card and Voter Identity Card were successfully generated by entering fictitious personal details and uploading a photograph.

Examination of the generated Aadhaar document revealed that the QR Code merely reflected the particulars manually entered by the user and was not linked with any official Aadhaar database, thereby establishing the forged nature of the document. The verification conclusively established that the website was facilitating the preparation and dissemination of forged Government identity documents for unlawful gain.

During the investigation, the mobile number and UPI account used for receiving payments on the website were traced to accused Bideshi Saw, a resident of Daman & Diu. (ANI)