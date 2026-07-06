Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan announced the collapsed retaining wall near Christ Church will be restored in 3 days. He assured tourists the city is safe, highlighting a ban on construction and other measures to tackle the monsoon season.

Collapsed Wall Near Christ Church to be Restored

The Mayor of Shimla city, Surender Chauhan, on Monday said the collapsed retaining wall near the historic Christ Church on the Ridge would be restored within the next three days, while asserting that the state capital is fully prepared to tackle the ongoing monsoon and remains safe for tourists.

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Speaking with ANI, Chauhan said the century-old retaining wall near Christ Church had partially collapsed due to recent heavy rainfall, but the Municipal Corporation had already initiated the process for its restoration. "We have planned the work, and the damaged retaining wall near the historic church will be rebuilt within the next two to three days," the Mayor said.

Monsoon Preparedness Measures

Reviewing the city's monsoon preparedness, Chauhan said the Municipal Corporation has imposed a complete ban on construction and hill-cutting activities during the monsoon to minimise the risk of landslides and ensure that neighbouring properties are not affected. "Construction work and cutting activities have been completely prohibited during the monsoon. Notices have been issued by the Municipal Commissioner, and work will resume only after the monsoon season," he said.

The Mayor said the civic body has coordinated with departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation and Central Public Works Department (CPWD), to ensure that drains, culverts and water channels remain clear for smooth drainage of rainwater. "We have been in constant touch with all departments to get culverts and drainage channels cleaned because overflowing water can cause significant damage during heavy rainfall," Chauhan said.

Highlighting another concern, he said illegal dumping of debris on hillsides poses a serious threat during the rainy season. He added that the Forest Department has been directed to take strict action to curb the practice.

Shimla Remains Safe for Tourists

Calling for public cooperation, Chauhan said the administration is taking all necessary precautions to minimise monsoon-related risks. "Our state has suffered a lot due to natural disasters in the past. We cannot fight nature, but we can certainly remain prepared and aware," he said.

Reassuring visitors, Chauhan said Shimla continues to be a safe destination despite the active monsoon season. "I want to assure everyone through ANI that Shimla is safe and protected. The city's beauty, pleasant weather and fresh air continue to welcome tourists, and there is no reason for panic," the Mayor said. He added. (ANI)