YSRCP has slammed the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, calling it vindictive for arresting YouTuber Bachalakura Joseph. The party has vowed to stand by social media activists who are being targeted for highlighting governance failures.

YSRCP Condemns 'Vindictive' Actions Speaking to the media here on Monday, former minister Ambati Rambabu said that by haunting the YouTuber influencers like KVR and Ravan, the Andhra Pradesh government is digging its own grave by incessantly pursuing the cases till they are jailed, and YSRCP will stand by those affected persons as the TDP government's vindictive nature has come into the open.According to a YSRCP press release, he said, the case of Bachalakura Joseph alias Prashna Ravan has gone too far with the government haunting him and producing him before magistrates at multiple locations, and when they failed to get a remand, they changed the sections of the case and ensured that he is remanded in Nellore jail. Prashna Ravan was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).Meanwhile, demeaning the legal justice system, YSRCP cadres had mounted pressure on police to surrender the accused to them so that they could take the law into their hands, the press release said. Ambati said that it has become a habit for the coalition government to convert victims into accused, and this has been going on for a long time. Allegations of Diversionary Tactics Another social media influencer, KVR, was also picked up from Hyderabad in the same manner. He said to cover up the custodial death of Sai Krishna and the suicide of Kranti Kumar, the Andhra government has been resorting to diversion politics and harassing journalists and social media activists in a very undemocratic and unlawful manner, filing cases at multiple places."While TDP favoured social media activists were posting objectionable material against our Party and leadership, no action has been taken so far, though we have complained. By month-end, I will go on a padayatra to the DGP office to pursue the complaint I have given," Ambati said as per the press release. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Following YouTuber Bachalakura Joseph's arrest in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP has affirmed that the coalition government is acting in a vindictive manner against social media activists who are highlighting the failures in governance and said the party will stand by the victims irrespective of their party affiliations.Speaking to the media here on Monday, former minister Ambati Rambabu said that by haunting the YouTuber influencers like KVR and Ravan, the Andhra Pradesh government is digging its own grave by incessantly pursuing the cases till they are jailed, and YSRCP will stand by those affected persons as the TDP government's vindictive nature has come into the open.According to a YSRCP press release, he said, the case of Bachalakura Joseph alias Prashna Ravan has gone too far with the government haunting him and producing him before magistrates at multiple locations, and when they failed to get a remand, they changed the sections of the case and ensured that he is remanded in Nellore jail. Prashna Ravan was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).Meanwhile, demeaning the legal justice system, YSRCP cadres had mounted pressure on police to surrender the accused to them so that they could take the law into their hands, the press release said. Ambati said that it has become a habit for the coalition government to convert victims into accused, and this has been going on for a long time.Another social media influencer, KVR, was also picked up from Hyderabad in the same manner. He said to cover up the custodial death of Sai Krishna and the suicide of Kranti Kumar, the Andhra government has been resorting to diversion politics and harassing journalists and social media activists in a very undemocratic and unlawful manner, filing cases at multiple places."While TDP favoured social media activists were posting objectionable material against our Party and leadership, no action has been taken so far, though we have complained. By month-end, I will go on a padayatra to the DGP office to pursue the complaint I have given," Ambati said as per the press release. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source