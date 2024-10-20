Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways' free facilities for senior citizens: Everything you need to know

    Indian Railways offers special provisions for senior citizens to ensure comfortable travel. Men aged 60 and above, and women aged 45 and above, are eligible for lower berths. By following certain guidelines, senior citizens can increase their chances of securing a lower berth.

    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 1:25 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Senior Citizen Travel Benefits

    Senior citizens can avail these facilities for free while traveling by train, making their journey comfortable. IRCTC has stated that senior citizens can travel comfortably with these free facilities on Indian Railways. Indian Railways offers special arrangements to make train journeys more convenient for senior citizens.

    IRCTC Senior Citizen Quota

    However, this facility applies only when senior citizens are traveling alone or with a maximum of two people. If traveling in a larger group, the lower berth preference is not guaranteed. If a senior citizen is allocated an upper or middle berth, ticket checking staff may shift them to a lower berth if one becomes available during the journey.

    Indian Railways Lower Berth

    Many often overlook these details, resulting in missed opportunities for a lower berth. When booking tickets, ensure the senior citizen concession is selected. This option, available on the IRCTC website and other ticket booking platforms, increases the likelihood of a lower berth for elderly passengers.

    Railway Ticket Booking Tips

    Booking tickets along with younger passengers will reduce the chance of getting a lower berth. Ensure correct age is entered during booking, as any error will prevent availing senior citizen quota benefits. This is a common mistake affecting lower berth allocation.

    Senior Citizen Railway Facilities

    Indian Railways provides several facilities for the comfortable journey of elderly passengers. In addition to the possibility of lower berths under the senior citizen quota, the railways provide wheelchairs, ramps, and special counters at stations to assist senior travelers.

