Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Actress once shared why she and Jr Bachchan fight every day

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daily disagreements are not fights but healthy discussions, adding spice to their relationship.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 7:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 7:42 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, happily married for fourteen years, reveal their daily disagreements. Aishwarya clarifies their daily disagreements are not serious fights but healthy discussions.

article_image2

Aishwarya believes disagreements are essential to avoid a dull relationship; Abhishek often initiates reconciliation. The couple humorously shares their rule of not going to sleep without resolving disagreements.

article_image3

Abhishek Bachchan was recently questioned at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 about how he delivers such fantastic performances. How does he manage to achieve this? The actor explained to the presenter that it is really easy and has nothing to do with the actor. "We do what the directors tell us to do. Chup chaap kaam karke ghar aa jaate hai. (We work and quietly go back home." 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH]

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH]

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert ATG

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big RBA

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Luxury tent city to offer world-class comfort for pilgrims AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Luxury tent city to offer world-class comfort for pilgrims

Nvidia Stock Slips Pre-Market As Team Biden Expands China Chip Export Crackdown: Retail Feels Uneasy

Nvidia Stock Slips Pre-Market As Team Biden Expands China Chip Export Crackdown: Retail Feels Uneasy

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Stock In Spotlight After Firm Reveals November Production Report: Retail Sentiment Improves

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Stock In Spotlight After Firm Reveals November Production Report: Retail Sentiment Improves

BJP ward-level leader Dipika Patel suicide case: Surat Police reveal FRESH details AJR

BJP ward-level leader Dipika Patel suicide case: Surat Police reveal FRESH details

500 km in 5 days! Cyclone Fengal may be one of slowest to cross Tamil Nadu coast in 50 years shk

500 km in 5 days! Cyclone Fengal may be one of slowest to cross Tamil Nadu coast in 50 years

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon