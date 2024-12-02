Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Actress once shared why she and Jr Bachchan fight every day
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, happily married for fourteen years, reveal their daily disagreements. Aishwarya clarifies their daily disagreements are not serious fights but healthy discussions.
Aishwarya believes disagreements are essential to avoid a dull relationship; Abhishek often initiates reconciliation. The couple humorously shares their rule of not going to sleep without resolving disagreements.
Abhishek Bachchan was recently questioned at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 about how he delivers such fantastic performances. How does he manage to achieve this? The actor explained to the presenter that it is really easy and has nothing to do with the actor. "We do what the directors tell us to do. Chup chaap kaam karke ghar aa jaate hai. (We work and quietly go back home."