  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India records 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally crosses 3,000-mark

    First Published Jan 7, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to the Union Health Ministry, the daily positive rate was 7.74 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 4.54 per cent.

    India records 117100 new COVID 19 cases Omicron tally crosses 3000 mark gcw

    covid 19

    The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday that India had 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. The number of active cases in the country has risen to 3,71,633. According to the MoHFW, active infections account for less than 1% of all cases, which are now at 1.05 per cent. The COVID death toll has risen to 48,3178, according to figures given by the health ministry at 8 am.

    The country had 30,836 recoveries in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,43,71,845. The national recovery rate is at 97.57 per cent.

    Also Read | Fact-check: Did Centre distribute only 26.14% of COVID funds under ECRP-II to states?

    India records 117100 new COVID 19 cases Omicron tally crosses 3000 mark gcw

    COVID-19 immunisation coverage in India has reached 1,49,66,81,156. According to the Union Health Ministry, the daily positive rate was 7.74 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 4.54 per cent. India's recovery rate is presently 97.57 per cent. In the previous 24 hours, 30,836 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,43,71,845 across the country.

    According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 377 new Omicron infections, bringing the total number of such cases in the country to 3,007. According to the Health Ministry, at least 1,199 people have recovered.

    India records 117100 new COVID 19 cases Omicron tally crosses 3000 mark gcw

    Maharashtra had the most Omicron instances, with 876, followed by Delhi with 465, Karnataka with 333, Rajasthan with 291, Kerala with 284, Gujarat with 204, and Tamil Nadu with 121.

    Also Read | Mumbai and Delhi see spike in COVID-19 numbers, record over 20,000 and 15,000 fresh cases in just 24 hours

    Meanwhile, both Delhi and Mumbai saw a large increase in Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with the national capital reporting 15,097 new infections and Mumbai reporting 20,181 new infections. According to an official notification issued by the state government on Thursday, Mumbai recorded 20,181 new Covid-19 cases and four fatalities. While the national capital recorded 15,097 new coronavirus infections, six fatalities, and 6,900 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Thursday, the recent increase of 15,097 cases in Delhi is the biggest since May 8, 2021.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Weekend curfew to commence today here is everything you need to know gcw

    Karnataka: Weekend curfew to commence today; here is everything you need to know

    As COVID cases surge across country PM Modi likely to interact with CMs on Friday gcw

    As COVID cases surge across country, PM Modi likely to interact with CMs on Friday

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    Karnataka Home Ministry orders police to shut shops in DK Shivakumar's Assembly ahead of Mekedatu rally-ycb

    Karnataka Home Ministry orders police to shut shops in DK Shivakumar's Assembly ahead of Mekedatu rally

    Mumbai and Delhi see spike in COVID-19 numbers, record over 20,000 and 15,000 fresh cases in just 24 hours-dnm

    Mumbai and Delhi see spike in COVID-19 numbers, record over 20,000 and 15,000 fresh cases in just 24 hours

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Weekend curfew to commence today here is everything you need to know gcw

    Karnataka: Weekend curfew to commence today; here is everything you need to know

    As COVID cases surge across country PM Modi likely to interact with CMs on Friday gcw

    As COVID cases surge across country, PM Modi likely to interact with CMs on Friday

    Omicron should not be categorised as mild as it is killing people says WHO chief gcw

    Omicron should not be categorised as mild as it is killing people, says WHO chief

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    K POP BTS to not perform at Grammy Awards 2022? Here is what we know drb

    BTS to not perform at Grammy Awards 2022? Here is what we know

    Recent Videos

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon