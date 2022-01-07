India records 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally crosses 3,000-mark
According to the Union Health Ministry, the daily positive rate was 7.74 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 4.54 per cent.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday that India had 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. The number of active cases in the country has risen to 3,71,633. According to the MoHFW, active infections account for less than 1% of all cases, which are now at 1.05 per cent. The COVID death toll has risen to 48,3178, according to figures given by the health ministry at 8 am.
The country had 30,836 recoveries in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,43,71,845. The national recovery rate is at 97.57 per cent.
COVID-19 immunisation coverage in India has reached 1,49,66,81,156. According to the Union Health Ministry, the daily positive rate was 7.74 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 4.54 per cent. India's recovery rate is presently 97.57 per cent. In the previous 24 hours, 30,836 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,43,71,845 across the country.
According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 377 new Omicron infections, bringing the total number of such cases in the country to 3,007. According to the Health Ministry, at least 1,199 people have recovered.
Maharashtra had the most Omicron instances, with 876, followed by Delhi with 465, Karnataka with 333, Rajasthan with 291, Kerala with 284, Gujarat with 204, and Tamil Nadu with 121.
Meanwhile, both Delhi and Mumbai saw a large increase in Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with the national capital reporting 15,097 new infections and Mumbai reporting 20,181 new infections. According to an official notification issued by the state government on Thursday, Mumbai recorded 20,181 new Covid-19 cases and four fatalities. While the national capital recorded 15,097 new coronavirus infections, six fatalities, and 6,900 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Thursday, the recent increase of 15,097 cases in Delhi is the biggest since May 8, 2021.